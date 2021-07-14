$8.51 Million in Sales Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will announce $8.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the highest is $9.00 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $2.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 214%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $32.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $33.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $33.86 million, with estimates ranging from $32.72 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%.

PHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

In other PHX Minerals news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 449,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,946. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,759,158 shares of company stock worth $3,590,172 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 244,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,807. The company has a market cap of $97.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.