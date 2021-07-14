$84.29 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report sales of $84.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.54 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $345.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $353.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $377.80 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 102.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 198,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. 163,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $826.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.