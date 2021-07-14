$84.29 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report sales of $84.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.54 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $345.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $353.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $377.80 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 102.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 198,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. 163,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $826.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.