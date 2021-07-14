8,763 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $72,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 3,049,628 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,236,000 after buying an additional 1,753,866 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after buying an additional 962,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after buying an additional 821,829 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.