9,257 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NiSource by 22.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,352,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,722,000 after buying an additional 547,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 159.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 762,698 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $260,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NI stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

