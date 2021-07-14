$937.52 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALGN) to report sales of $937.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $916.90 million to $965.90 million. Align Technology posted sales of $352.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,863 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,122.

Shares of NYSE:ALGN opened at $642.40 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $267.63 and a 12-month high of $647.83.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

