Aaron Saltz Sells 5,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $137,901.84.

On Monday, May 10th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00.

MGNI traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. 76,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

