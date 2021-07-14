ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 30 by Royal Bank of Canada

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 30 price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 29.08.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

