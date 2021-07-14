ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Up 2.7%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) rose 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.18 and last traded at $85.00. Approximately 15,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 321,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.75.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.77.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $241,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

