Adam Wiener Sells 6,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $332,280.00.

Shares of NYSE RDFN traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,201. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

