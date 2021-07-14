AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.34. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AdaptHealth by 140.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 460,248 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 10.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in AdaptHealth by 275.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AdaptHealth by 196.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,975 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 40.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

