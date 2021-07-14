adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $191.43

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $191.43 and last traded at $190.76, with a volume of 16126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADDYY. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that adidas AG will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.7749 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

