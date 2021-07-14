Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,684 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 68,070 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.0% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $748,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $608.54. 25,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,985. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $533.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.29 and a 1 year high of $609.33. The stock has a market cap of $289.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

