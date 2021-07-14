ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in June

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $685.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.58. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
About ADVA Optical Networking
ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.
