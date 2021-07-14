Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $223.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts is taking several initiatives to strengthen and streamline its supply chain to meet the evolving needs of its customers and unlock its long-term margin expansion. It continues to make progress on its Do It Yourself (DIY) omnichannel e-commerce platform. The acquisition of the DieHard brand has has boosted the company’s top line growth. The firm’s strong balance sheet underscores financial flexibility. However, Advance Auto Parts' operating costs are on the rise and the trend is likely to continue amid massive expenses for store openings, partnerships and investments to strengthen the supply chain. This might clip the firm's margins and cash flows. Also, price competition remains a concern for Advance Auto Parts, as it competes with other automotive retailers. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance now. “

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $208.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.16. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $133.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $170,946,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $152,907,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $50,179,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after buying an additional 272,765 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

