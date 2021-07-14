Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.36.

AAV traded down C$0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.54 and a twelve month high of C$5.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.20. The company has a market cap of C$904.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000 in the last ninety days.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

