Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $791.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,802,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth $983,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,062,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

