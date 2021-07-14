Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $331.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

