Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Sell”

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF traded up $22.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,500.08. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 328. Adyen has a 12 month low of $1,501.00 and a 12 month high of $2,738.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,315.02.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

