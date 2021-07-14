Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.27. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$18.20, with a volume of 127,511 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$754.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$682.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.54%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

