Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.
Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
