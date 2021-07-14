Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

