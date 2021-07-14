Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AEHR opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

