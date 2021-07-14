Aeon Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,427.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $1,427.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.02 or 0.00617521 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001016 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 95.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

