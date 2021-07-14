AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $141.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in AGCO by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth $17,578,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 87.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 10.5% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

