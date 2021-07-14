ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGESY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.79. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $2.259 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

