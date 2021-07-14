Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $57.01

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.01, but opened at $55.23. Agilysys shares last traded at $57.76, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

