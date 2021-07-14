Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Gebbia sold 1,731,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $248,984,779.50. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,812,930 shares of company stock worth $1,118,405,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbnb (ABNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.