Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) & Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Critical Comparison

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viasat and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat 0 2 2 1 2.80 Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viasat presently has a consensus target price of $64.20, suggesting a potential upside of 30.09%. Given Viasat’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viasat is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Viasat shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Viasat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viasat and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat 0.16% 0.16% 0.07% Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viasat and Airspan Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat $2.26 billion 1.59 $3.69 million $0.06 822.50 Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viasat has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks.

Risk and Volatility

Viasat has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viasat beats Airspan Networks on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics. This segment provides broadband Internet services to approximately 590,000 subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite communication systems comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas; design and technology services comprising analysis, design, and development of satellites and ground systems; application specific integrated circuit and monolithic microwave integrated circuit chips; and network function virtualization. Its Government Systems segment offers various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable voice, and real-time collection and dissemination of video and data using secure, and jam-resistant transmission links. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Inc. provides 4G broadband wireless products and solutions worldwide. The company's products and services deliver high-speed data, voice, and multimedia services to operators and vertical markets in licensed and unlicensed frequency bands covering from 700MHz up to 6GHz. It offers AirVelocity, a LTE-advanced small cell designed for bringing public access LTE networks to indoor spaces; AirSynergy, an outdoor urban small cell that supports a range of broadband wireless interfaces; and AirHarmony that provides the outdoor micro layer of a heterogeneous LTE-advanced network deployment. It also offers Air4G, a technology solution that combines 4G LTE and WiMAX technologies; Air4Gp Freestyler, a pico base station that delivers small cell and high capacity networks for licensed and unlicensed bands; AirSymphony, a virtual RAN platform that allows the creation of virtual or cloud LTE radio access networks; and AirSON, an advanced algorithm suite designed to address operators' needs in the deployment of small cells. In addition, it provides iBridge, a transport solution for small cell backhaul and front-haul applications; and Netspan, a sub-network element management solution that manages its network elements in the LTE/4G and backhaul product lines. Further, it offers radio planning, network installation, integration, training, and post-sales support services to facilitate the deployment and operation of its systems; and telecommunications equipment. The company provides its wireless broadband solutions to Internet service providers, and carriers, as well as for various vertical market segments, including smart utilities, public safety, transportation, and oil and gas. Airspan Networks Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

