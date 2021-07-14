Akira Takata Sells 6,500 Shares of SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) Director Akira Takata sold 6,500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $585,650.00.

Akira Takata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Akira Takata sold 2,400 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $204,840.00.

Shares of SITM opened at $116.58 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $151.78.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

