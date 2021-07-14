Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

