Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 58,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,472,924 shares.The stock last traded at $8.13 and had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

