ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Market Capitalization Hits $6,417.64

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 40.7% against the dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $6,417.64 and $17.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00052163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.93 or 0.00863233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005312 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

