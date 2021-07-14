Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Timothy P. Eckersley Sells 3,195 Shares

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $444,073.05.

Timothy P. Eckersley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.68. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

