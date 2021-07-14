Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 547,989 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,464,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $128.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.30.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.