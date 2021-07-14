Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $25.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,645.20. 25,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,370. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,640.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,460.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

