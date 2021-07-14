Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60,878 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $596,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $29.21 on Wednesday, reaching $2,576.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,226. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,561.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,394.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

