ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) Short Interest Update

ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALRT opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. ALR Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $32.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.36.
ALR Technologies Company Profile
