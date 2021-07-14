Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALSMY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, July 8th. raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ALSMY opened at $4.16 on Monday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

