Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives €51.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.44 ($58.17).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Alstom stock traded down €1.60 ($1.88) on Wednesday, reaching €35.95 ($42.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €43.81. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

