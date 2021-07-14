AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to C$32.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of ATGFF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44. AltaGas has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $21.50.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.