Altaris Partners, Llc Sells 4,250,498 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:TIG) Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:TIG) Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40.

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

