Altimeter Capital Management LP Buys 600,000 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for about 1.7% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $232,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 52,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,135. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.59. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

