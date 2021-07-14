Altimeter Capital Management LP Has $45.41 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 700.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Square comprises about 0.3% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings in Square were worth $45,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.45. The stock had a trading volume of 154,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,107. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.14 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 342.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $25,007,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,073,985 shares of company stock worth $247,937,701 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

