Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.