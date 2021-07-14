Alzamend Neuro (NYSE:ALZN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $6.56. Alzamend Neuro shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 398 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,124,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,103,585.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

