Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

