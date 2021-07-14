American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

