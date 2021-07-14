American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the June 15th total of 75,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 228.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

American Realty Investors stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $173.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 12.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.