American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.24. The company had a trading volume of 363,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,608. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.52. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.