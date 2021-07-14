Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COLD. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

COLD stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -778.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 292,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.