Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,092 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Intuitive Surgical worth $194,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.26.

Shares of ISRG opened at $956.25 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $566.21 and a fifty-two week high of $965.05. The company has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $870.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

